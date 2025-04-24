LKQ Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Achieving $3.5 Billion Revenue and Maintaining Dividend Payment

LKQ Corporation reported Q1 2025 revenue of $3.5 billion, with a net income increase to $169 million.

LKQ Corporation reported first-quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a revenue of $3.5 billion, which marks a 6.5% decrease from the previous year. Organic revenue from parts and services also declined by 4.3%. Although net income rose to $169 million from $158 million year-over-year, adjusted net income decreased from $220 million to $204 million. The company paid $78 million in dividends and repurchased $40 million in shares during the quarter. Looking ahead, LKQ maintains its 2025 guidance, anticipating organic revenue growth of 0% to 2% and diluted EPS between $2.91 and $3.21, while acknowledging the uncertain impact of tariffs on future performance. The company remains focused on operational excellence and cost optimization to navigate potential market challenges.

Full Release







Revenue of





$3.5 billion











Organic revenue for parts and services decreased





4.3%





; a decrease of





3.1%





on a per day basis











Diluted EPS







2







of





$0.65





; adjusted diluted EPS







1,2







of





$0.79











Returned $118 million to our stockholders; repurchased





$40 million





of LKQ shares and paid $78 million in dividends











Dividend of





$0.30





per share approved to be paid in the second quarter of





2025













ANTIOCH, Tenn., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today reported first quarter 2025 financial results. “We are pleased with our first-quarter performance and are driven to sustain this momentum as we advance our operational excellence initiatives and generate long-term value despite market uncertainties. By embracing these initiatives, even with lower demand, the team's unwavering focus on optimizing the Company’s cost structure is reflected in our year-over-year EBITDA percentage growth” stated Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have formed a dedicated tariff task force comprised of leaders from across our global enterprise to proactively prepare for and navigate the potential opportunities or disruptions that could be caused by the ever-changing tariff landscape.”







First Quarter





2025





Financial Results







Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 6.5% compared to $3.7 billion for the first quarter of 2024. Parts and services organic revenue decreased 4.3% (3.1% decrease on a per day basis), the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue by 0.9%, and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue by 1.6% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue decrease of 6.8%.





Net income



2



was $169 million compared to $158 million for the same period of 2024. Diluted earnings per share



2



was $0.65 compared to $0.59 for the same period of 2024, an increase of 10.2%.





On an adjusted basis, net income



1,2



was $204 million compared to $220 million for the same period of 2024, a decrease of 7.3%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share



1,2



was $0.79 compared to $0.82 for the same period of 2024, a decrease of 3.7%.







Cash Flow and Balance Sheet







Cash flow from operations and free cash flow



1



were negative $3 million and negative $57 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the balance sheet reflected total debt of $4.4 billion and total leverage, as defined in our credit facility, was 2.5x EBITDA.







Stock Repurchase and Dividend Programs







During the first quarter of 2025, the Company invested approximately $40 million to repurchase 1.0 million shares of its common stock and distributed $78 million in cash dividends. Since initiating the stock repurchase program in late October 2018, the Company has repurchased approximately 65.5 million shares of its common stock for a total of $2.8 billion through March 31, 2025. An aggregate balance of $1.7 billion remains for potential additional stock repurchases through October 25, 2026. On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, payable on May 29, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025.







2025





Outlook







“The Company delivered a solid first quarter, in line with our expectations, and we left our prior full year 2025 guidance unchanged. This outlook does not include potential positive or negative effects from tariffs, which are unknown at this time. We will update our guidance as necessary in future quarters when there is greater clarity regarding the tariff situation. Our strong balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and ample liquidity should allow us to manage headwinds and move quickly as opportunities emerge,” stated Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





For 2025, the full year outlook issued on February 20, 2025 remains unchanged as set forth below:













2025 Full Year Outlook









Organic revenue growth for parts and services





0% to 2%









Diluted EPS



2







$2.91 to $3.21









Adjusted diluted EPS



1,2







$3.40 to $3.70









Operating cash flow





$1.075 to $1.275 billion









Free cash flow



1







$0.75 to $0.90 billion













Our outlook for the full year 2025 is based on current conditions, recent trends and our expectations, and assumes a global effective tax rate of 27.0% and the prices of scrap and precious metals hold near the first quarter average. We have applied foreign currency exchange rates near March average levels, including $1.08, $1.28 and $0.70 for the euro, pound sterling and Canadian dollar, respectively, for the balance of the year. Our outlook excludes any potential impacts from the U.S. tariffs announced in 2025 or any potential retaliatory tariffs given the inherent uncertainty in the ongoing trade negotiations. Changes in these conditions may impact our ability to achieve the estimates. Adjusted figures exclude (to the extent applicable) the impact of restructuring and transaction related expenses; amortization expense related to acquired intangibles; excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments; losses on debt extinguishment; impairment charges; and gains and losses related to acquisitions or divestitures (including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities).







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This release contains (and management’s presentation on the related investor conference call will refer to) non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.







Conference Call Details







LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on April 24, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) with members of senior management to discuss the Company's results. To access the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428. International access to the call may be obtained by dialing (404) 975-4839. The conference call will require you to enter conference ID: 101078.







Webcast and Presentation Details







The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at (www.lkqcorp.com) in the Investor Relations section.





A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone at (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 for international calls. The telephone replay will require you to enter conference ID: 672057. An online replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website. Both formats of replay will be available through May 1, 2025. Please allow approximately two hours after the live presentation before attempting to access the replay.







About LKQ Corporation







LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements and information in this press release and on the related conference call, including our outlook for 2025, as well as remarks by the Chief Executive Officer and other members of management, that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of such Act.





Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our outlook, guidance, expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions and strategies. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including those identified below. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from the events or results predicted or implied by our forward-looking statements include the factors set forth below, and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including those disclosed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available at the Investor Relations section on our website (www.lkqcorp.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).





These factors include the following (not necessarily in order of importance):







our operating results and financial condition have been and could continue to be adversely affected by the economic, political and social conditions in North America, Europe, Taiwan and other countries, as well as the economic health of vehicle owners and numbers and types of vehicles sold;



we face competition from local, national, international, and internet-based vehicle products providers, and this competition could negatively affect our business;



we rely upon insurance companies and our customers to promote the usage of alternative parts;



intellectual property claims relating to aftermarket products could adversely affect our business;



if the number of vehicles involved in accidents or being repaired declines, or the mix of the types of vehicles in the overall vehicle population changes, our business could suffer;



fluctuations in the prices of commodities could adversely affect our financial results;



an adverse change in our relationships with our suppliers, disruption to our supply of inventory, or the misconduct, performance failures or negligence of our third party vendors or service providers could increase our expenses, impede our ability to serve our customers, or expose us to liability;



future public health emergencies could have a material adverse impact on our business, results of operation, financial condition and liquidity, the nature and extent of which is highly uncertain;



if we determine that our goodwill or other intangible assets have become impaired, we may incur significant charges to our pretax income;



we could be subject to product liability claims and involved in product recalls;



we may not be able to successfully acquire businesses or integrate acquisitions, and we may not be able to successfully divest certain businesses;



we have a substantial amount of indebtedness, which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and our ability to obtain financing in the future and to react to changes in our business;



our senior notes do not impose any limitations on our ability to incur additional debt or protect against certain other types of transactions, and we may incur certain additional indebtedness under our credit agreement;



each of our credit agreement and CAD Note imposes operating and financial restrictions on us and our subsidiaries, which may prevent us from capitalizing on business opportunities;



we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness, and may be forced to take other actions to satisfy our obligations under our indebtedness, which may not be successful;



our future capital needs may require that we seek to refinance our debt or obtain additional debt or equity financing, events that could have a negative effect on our business;



our variable rate indebtedness subjects us to interest rate risk, which could cause our indebtedness service obligations to increase significantly;



repayment of our indebtedness is dependent on cash flow generated by our subsidiaries;



a downgrade in our credit rating would impact our cost of capital;



the amount and frequency of our share repurchases and dividend payments may fluctuate;



existing or new laws and regulations, or changes to enforcement or interpretation of existing laws or regulations, may prohibit, restrict or burden the sale of aftermarket, recycled, refurbished or remanufactured products;



we are subject to environmental regulations and incur costs relating to environmental matters;



if we fail to maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting in the future, our ability to produce accurate and timely financial statements could be negatively impacted, which could harm our operating results and investor perceptions of our company and as a result may have a material adverse effect on the value of our common stock;



we may be adversely affected by legal, regulatory or market responses to global climate change;



our amended and restated bylaws provide that the courts in the State of Delaware are the exclusive forums for substantially all disputes between us and our stockholders, which could limit our stockholders’ ability to obtain a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers or employees;



our effective tax rate could materially increase as a consequence of various factors, including U.S. and/or international tax legislation, applicable interpretations and administrative guidance, our mix of earnings by jurisdiction, and U.S. and foreign jurisdictional audits;



if significant tariffs or other restrictions are placed on products or materials we import or any related counter-measures are taken by countries to which we export products, our revenue and results of operations may be materially harmed;



governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew our operating licenses and permits;



the costs of complying with the requirements of laws pertaining to data privacy and cybersecurity of personal information and the potential liability associated with the failure to comply with such laws could materially adversely affect our business and results of operations;



our employees are important to successfully manage our business and achieve our objectives;



we operate in foreign jurisdictions, which exposes us to foreign exchange and other risks;



our business may be adversely affected by union activities and labor and employment laws;



we rely on information technology and communication systems in critical areas of our operations and a disruption relating to such technology and systems, including cybersecurity threats, could harm our business;



business interruptions in our distribution centers or other facilities may affect our operations, the function of our computer systems, and/or the availability and distribution of merchandise, which may affect our business;



if we experience problems with our fleet of trucks and other vehicles, our business could be harmed;



we may lose the right to operate at key locations; and



activist investors could cause us to incur substantial costs, divert management’s attention, and have an adverse effect on our business.













Contact:







Joseph P. Boutross - Vice President, Investor Relations





LKQ Corporation





(312) 621-2793









jpboutross@lkqcorp.com











(1)







Non-GAAP measure. See the table accompanying this release that reconciles the actual or forecasted U.S. GAAP measure to the actual or forecasted adjusted measure, which is non-GAAP.







(2)







References in this release to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.



















LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data









(In millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

























2024

















































% of Revenue







(1)























% of Revenue







(1)















$ Change













% Change











Revenue





$





3,463













100.0









%









$





3,703













100.0









%









$





(240





)









(6.5





)





%









Cost of goods sold









2,086













60.2









%













2,251













60.8









%













(165





)









(7.3





)





%









Gross margin









1,377













39.8









%













1,452













39.2









%













(75





)









(5.2





)





%









Selling, general and administrative expenses









989













28.6









%













1,044













28.2









%













(55





)









(5.3





)





%









Restructuring and transaction related expenses









11













0.3









%













30













0.8









%













(19





)









(63.3





)





%









Depreciation and amortization









90













2.6









%













89













2.4









%













1













1.1









%









Operating income









287













8.3









%













289













7.8









%













(2





)









(0.7





)





%









Other expense (income):





























































Interest expense









62













1.8









%













64













1.7









%













(2





)









(3.1





)





%









Interest income and other income, net









(11





)









(0.3





)





%













(6





)









(0.2





)





%













(5





)









83.3









%









Total other expense, net









51













1.5









%













58













1.6









%













(7





)









(12.1





)





%









Income before provision for income taxes









236













6.8









%













231













6.3









%













5













2.2









%









Provision for income taxes









66













1.9









%













71













1.9









%













(5





)









(7.0





)





%









Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries









1













—









%













2













0.1









%













(1





)









(50.0





)





%









Net income





$





169













4.9









%









$





158













4.3









%









$





11













7.0









%









Earnings per share:





























































Basic





$





0.65





















$





0.59





















$





0.06













10.2









%









Diluted





$





0.65





















$





0.59





















$





0.06













10.2









%









Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























































Basic









259.1

























267.1

























(8.0





)









(3.0





)





%









Diluted









259.6

























267.7

























(8.1





)









(3.0





)





%











(1)



The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.



























LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In millions, except per share data)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





227













$





234













Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses









1,409

















1,122













Inventories









3,361

















3,220













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









342

















330













Total current assets









5,339

















4,906













Property, plant and equipment, net









1,531

















1,517













Operating lease assets, net









1,389

















1,388













Goodwill









5,538

















5,448













Other intangibles, net









1,136

















1,150













Equity method investments









156

















169













Other noncurrent assets









380

















377













Total assets





$





15,469













$





14,955















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





1,853













$





1,801













Accrued expenses:





















Accrued payroll-related liabilities









233

















214













Refund liability









125

















126













Other accrued expenses









375

















352













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









245

















237













Current portion of long-term obligations









558

















38













Other current liabilities









127

















94













Total current liabilities









3,516

















2,862













Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion









1,202

















1,207













Long-term obligations, excluding current portion









3,840

















4,127













Deferred income taxes









399

















386













Other noncurrent liabilities









323

















341













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 323.8 shares issued and





258.3 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025; 323.6 shares issued and 259.1 shares





outstanding at December 31, 2024









3

















3













Additional paid-in capital









1,558

















1,556













Retained earnings









7,753

















7,662













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(313





)













(417





)









Treasury stock, at cost; 65.5 shares at March 31, 2025 and 64.5 shares at December 31, 2024









(2,827





)













(2,787





)









Total Company stockholders’ equity









6,174

















6,017













Noncontrolling interest









15

















15













Total stockholders’ equity









6,189

















6,032













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





15,469













$





14,955































LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In millions)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





















Net income





$





169













$





158













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









100

















100













Stock-based compensation expense









8

















8













Other









2

















33













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:





















Receivables









(256





)













(249





)









Inventories









(86





)













(52





)









Other assets









(12





)













(55





)









Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable









38

















47













Accounts payable









8

















220













Other liabilities









26

















43













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









(3





)













253













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(54





)













(66





)









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired









—

















(17





)









Other investing activities, net









4

















(5





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(50





)













(88





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















Borrowings under revolving credit facilities









392

















392













Repayments under revolving credit facilities









(233





)













(659





)









Borrowings of other debt, net









11

















33













Proceeds from issuance of Euro Notes (2031), net of unamortized bond discount









—

















816













Repayment of Euro Notes (2024)









—

















(547





)









Dividends paid to LKQ stockholders









(78





)













(81





)









Purchase of treasury stock









(40





)













(30





)









Other financing activities, net









(12





)













(37





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









40

















(113





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









5

















(7





)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(8





)













45













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



(1)











239

















299













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



(1)







$





231













$





344



























(1)







For the periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, includes $4 million and $5 million of restricted cash included in Other noncurrent assets on the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, respectively.



















The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

















Three Months Ended March 31,





















(In millions)













2025

















2024













$ Change













% Change











Wholesale - North America





$





1,336









$





1,422









$





(86





)









(6.0





)





%









Europe









1,515













1,637













(122





)









(7.4





)





%









Specialty









393













422













(29





)









(6.8





)





%









Self Service









51













54













(3





)









(5.7





)





%









Parts and services









3,295













3,535













(240





)









(6.8





)





%









Wholesale - North America









76













78













(2





)









(2.7





)





%









Europe









7













7













—













—









%









Self Service









85













83













2













2.5









%









Other









168













168













—













—









%









Total revenue





$





3,463









$





3,703









$





(240





)









(6.5





)





%























Revenue changes by category for the





three months ended





March 31, 2025





vs.





2024





:

















Revenue Change Attributable to:

























Organic







(1)















Acquisition and





Divestiture













Foreign





Exchange













Total





Change







(2)













Wholesale - North America





(5.4





)





%









0.3









%









(1.0





)





%









(6.0





)





%









Europe





(2.8





)





%









(2.2





)





%









(2.5





)





%









(7.4





)





%









Specialty





(6.4





)





%









—









%









(0.4





)





%









(6.8





)





%









Self Service





(5.4





)





%









(0.3





)





%









—









%









(5.7





)





%









Parts and services





(4.3





)





%









(0.9





)





%









(1.6





)





%









(6.8





)





%









Wholesale - North America





(2.4





)





%









—









%









(0.3





)





%









(2.7





)





%









Europe





3.2









%









(0.5





)





%









(2.7





)





%









—









%









Self Service





2.7









%









(0.2





)





%









—









%









2.5









%









Other





0.4









%









(0.1





)





%









(0.3





)





%









—









%









Total revenue





(4.1





)





%









(0.9





)





%









(1.5





)





%









(6.5





)





%







































(1





)







We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.























(2





)







The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.



















The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















(In millions)













% of Revenue

















% of Revenue













Revenue































Wholesale - North America





$





1,412

















$





1,500

















Europe









1,522





















1,644

















Specialty









394





















423

















Self Service









136





















137

















Eliminations









(1





)

















(1





)













Total revenue





$





3,463

















$





3,703



















Segment EBITDA































Wholesale - North America





$





222









15.7





%









$





244









16.3





%









Europe









141









9.3





%













143









8.7





%









Specialty









21









5.4





%













27









6.4





%









Self Service









20









14.6





%













16









11.7





%









Total Segment EBITDA





$





404









11.7





%









$





430









11.6





%













We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as Net Income excluding net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; income and loss from discontinued operations; depreciation; amortization; interest; gains and losses on debt extinguishment; income tax expense; restructuring and transaction related expenses; change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; equity investment fair value adjustments; impairment charges; and direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Our chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. The CODM uses Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to Segment EBITDA.







The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to Segment EBITDA:

















Three Months Ended March 31,













(In millions)













2025





















2024















Net income





$





169













$





158













Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization









100

















100













Interest expense, net of interest income









57

















61













Provision for income taxes









66

















71













Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries









1

















2













Equity investment fair value adjustments









(1





)













—













Restructuring and transaction related expenses









11

















30













Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold









—

















8













Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict



(1)











1

















—













Segment EBITDA





$





404













$





430

































Net income as a percentage of revenue









4.9





%













4.3





%









Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue









11.7





%













11.6





%











(1)



Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (primarily receivables and inventory).









We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. See paragraph under the previous table (revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment) for details on the calculation of Segment EBITDA.





Segment EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Segment EBITDA information calculate Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.







The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, respectively:

















Three Months Ended March 31,













(In millions, except per share data)













2025





















2024















Net income





$





169













$





158













Adjustments:





















Amortization of acquired intangibles









35

















37













Restructuring and transaction related expenses









11

















30













Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold









—

















8













Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict



(1)











1

















—













Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from stock-based payments









1

















(1





)









Tax effect of adjustments









(13





)













(12





)









Adjusted net income





$





204













$





220

































Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









259.6

















267.7

































Diluted earnings per share:





















Reported





$





0.65













$





0.59













Adjusted





$





0.79













$





0.82















(1





)



Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (primarily receivables and inventory).





We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, income and loss from discontinued operations, restructuring and transaction related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures, impairment charges, direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount of related transactions in a particular period, management believes that these costs are not core operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.







The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, respectively:

















Forecasted

















Fiscal Year





2025













(In millions, except per share data)









Minimum





Outlook













Maximum





Outlook











Net income



(1)







$





753













$





831













Adjustments:





















Amortization of acquired intangibles









141

















141













Restructuring and transaction related expenses









34

















34













Other adjustments









2

















2













Tax effect of adjustments









(48





)













(48





)









Adjusted net income



(1)







$





882













$





960

































Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









259.2

















259.2

































Diluted earnings per share:





















Reported



(1)







$





2.91













$





3.21













Adjusted



(1)







$





3.40













$





3.70















(1)



Actuals and outlook figures are for continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.





We have presented forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share in our financial outlook. Refer to the discussion of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. In the calculation of forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, we included estimates of net income, amortization of acquired intangibles for the full fiscal year 2025, restructuring expenses under previously announced plans, and the related tax effect; we included for all other components the amounts incurred through March 31, 2025.







The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted





Net Cash Provided by





Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow:

















Forecasted

















Fiscal Year





2025













(In millions)









Outlook













Maximum





Outlook











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





1,075









$





1,275









Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment









325













375









Free cash flow





$





750









$





900













We have presented forecasted free cash flow in our financial outlook. Refer to the paragraph on the following page for details on the calculation of free cash flow.







The following unaudited tables reconciles Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

















Three Months Ended March 31,













(In millions)













2025





















2024











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





$





(3





)









$





253









Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment









54

















66









Free cash flow





$





(57





)









$





187



























Three Months Ended March 31,













(In millions)













2025

















2024











Net income





$





169









$





158









Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization









100













100









Interest expense, net of interest income









57













61









Provision for income taxes









66













71









Adjusted EBITDA





$





392









$





390













We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions, pay dividends and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report free cash flow information calculate free cash flow in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for liquidity relative to other companies.





We also evaluate our free cash flow by measuring the conversion of Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow. For the denominator of our conversion ratio, we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income excluding net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, income and loss from discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, gains and losses on the disposal of businesses, and other unusual income and expense items that affect investing or financing cash flows. We exclude gains and losses on the disposal of businesses as the proceeds are included in investing cash flows, which is outside of free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Adjusted EBITDA information calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.



