LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a good week for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 5.1% to US$38.79. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$12b were in line with what the analysts predicted, LKQ surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.09 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:LKQ Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for LKQ from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$12.2b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 5.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 22% to US$2.56. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$12.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.50 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 10% to US$46.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on LKQ, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$54.00 and the most bearish at US$38.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the LKQ's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that LKQ's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.3% increase next year well below the historical 11%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like LKQ is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards LKQ following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on LKQ. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple LKQ analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - LKQ has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.