LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LKQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.28, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LKQ was $57.28, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.55 and a 69.42% increase over the 52 week low of $33.81.

LKQ is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and Cosan S.A. (CSAN). LKQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports LKQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.13%, compared to an industry average of 16.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lkq Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.