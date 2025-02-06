LKQ Corporation Appoints New Independent Directors and Forms Finance Committee Following Cooperation Agreement with Ancora and Engine Capital

LKQ Corporation appoints two independent directors and forms a Finance Committee following a Cooperation Agreement with Ancora and Engine Capital.

LKQ Corporation has announced the appointment of two new independent directors, Sue Gove and Michael Powell, to its Board of Directors, and the establishment of a Finance Committee as part of a Cooperation Agreement with Ancora and Engine Capital. Both new directors bring significant industry experience; Gove, a veteran in retail consulting, has held key roles in various companies, while Powell has extensive leadership experience in the insurance sector. The Finance Committee will focus on capital allocation strategies and will comprise both new and existing board members. The collaboration aims to enhance corporate governance and value for shareholders, as emphasized by both LKQ's leadership and the representatives from Ancora and Engine Capital.

Potential Positives

Appointment of two seasoned independent directors, Sue Gove and Michael Powell, enhances the company's governance and strategic oversight.

The formation of a Finance Committee aims to optimize capital allocation and improve shareholder value.

Engagement in a Cooperation Agreement with Ancora and Engine Capital signals a commitment to constructive stakeholder collaboration and alignment on strategic goals.

Potential Negatives

Entering into a Cooperation Agreement with Ancora and Engine Capital may suggest ongoing pressure from activist investors, indicating potential dissatisfaction with current strategies or management.

The need for a Finance Committee suggests there may have been previously inadequate oversight or strategic planning regarding the company's capital allocation and business portfolio.

The appointment of new directors in response to outside influence could weaken existing management’s authority and raise concerns about the stability of leadership and direction within the organization.

FAQ

What is the recent Cooperation Agreement announced by LKQ Corporation?

LKQ Corporation entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Ancora and Engine Capital to enhance corporate governance and shareholder value.

Who are the new independent directors appointed by LKQ Corporation?

Sue Gove and Michael Powell were appointed as new independent directors to LKQ Corporation's Board of Directors.

What is the purpose of the new Finance Committee at LKQ?

The Finance Committee will recommend strategies on capital allocation and business portfolio management to enhance shareholder value.

How will the new directors contribute to LKQ?

Sue Gove and Michael Powell bring extensive experience in corporate governance and the automotive industry, supporting LKQ's strategic goals.

What roles do Ancora and Engine Capital play in this Agreement?

Ancora and Engine Capital engaged constructively with LKQ to strengthen corporate governance and align strategies for shareholder value increase.

$LKQ Insider Trading Activity

$LKQ insiders have traded $LKQ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK P ZARCONE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $364,892.

$LKQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of $LKQ stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANTIOCH, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) (“LKQ” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of two new independent directors, Sue Gove and Michael Powell, to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately, and the formation of a Finance Committee of the Board. In connection with these enhancements, the Company has entered into a Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ancora Catalyst Institutional, LP, Engine Capital, LP and certain of their affiliates following constructive engagement.





Ms. Gove currently serves as Founder and President of Excelsior Advisors, LLC, a retail consulting and advisory firm, and is a tenured senior executive with extensive public company board expertise, including within the automotive industry at IAA, Inc. and AutoZone Inc. Mr. Powell brings leadership experience from his career at Progressive Corporation, one of the largest auto insurers in North America, where he most recently served as Claims Process General Manager.





“I am pleased to welcome Sue and Michael to our Board, who bring executive experience, as well as an understanding of the automotive industry that complements our Board,” said Guhan Subramanian, Chairman of LKQ. “LKQ is well positioned to build on the progress we have made through our focus on operational excellence and taking action to simplify, integrate and rationalize our business to drive better returns. We value the constructive engagement that we have had with Ancora and Engine toward our shared goal of generating increasing value for LKQ’s shareholders.”





Fredrick D. DiSanto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ancora, and James Chadwick, President of Ancora Alternatives LLC, added, “We appreciate the collaboration with LKQ and are confident that Sue and Michael’s corporate governance and industry experience will support the Company’s go-forward strategy and drive value for shareholders.” Arnaud Ajdler, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Engine Capital, LP, concluded, “LKQ has significant value potential and with the addition of these new directors, we are confident in the Company’s ability to execute as the leading provider of alternative and specialty parts for vehicles.”





LKQ’s newly formed Finance Committee will make recommendations to the Board on its capital allocation strategy and business portfolio. The committee will be comprised of three existing LKQ directors, Andrew Clarke, John Mendel and Xavier Urbain, as well as Ms. Gove and Mr. Powell. The committee will be chaired by Mr. Clarke.





The Agreement includes customary standstill, voting and other provisions. The Agreement will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to LKQ and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel. Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is serving as strategic communications advisor to LKQ. Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is serving as legal counsel to Ancora and Engine Capital. Longacre Square Partners is serving as strategic communications advisor to Ancora and Engine Capital.







About Sue Gove







Sue Gove has served as Founder and President of Excelsior Advisors, LLC, a retail consulting and advisory firm, since 2014. From 2019 to 2023, Ms. Gove served in several roles at Bed Bath & Beyond, including as a Board member for her full tenure, President and Chief Executive Officer from 2022 to 2023, and Interim Chief Executive Officer in 2022. Prior to that, Ms. Gove served as a Senior Advisor of Alvarez & Marsal, a global professional services firm, from 2017 to 2019. She also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Vitamin World USA Corporation, a carve out of NBTY Inc., a retailer of vitamins and nutritional supplements, from 2015 to 2016. Prior to that, Ms. Gove served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Golfsmith International, a specialty retailer of golf equipment, apparel and accessories from 2008 to 2012, where she then served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2014. Prior to these roles, Ms. Gove began her career at Zale Corporation, America’s largest specialty jewelry retailer, where she served in numerous senior leadership positions through 2006, including Vice President of Operations, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning, Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.





Ms. Gove holds a B.B.A in Accounting from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.







About Michael S. Powell







Michael Powell is an experienced insurance professional, having most recently served as Claims Process General Manager of Progressive Corporation, one of the largest auto insurers in North America, from 2022 to 2024. Prior to that, Mr. Powell held several leadership positions during his time at Progressive Corporation, including as Central Zone Claims General Manager from 2017 to 2022, Claims Physical Damage Business Leader from 2015 to 2017, Business Leader of the Claims Training and Project Management Organization from 2012 to 2015, Claims Senior Process Director from 2003 to 2012, and General Manager in Progressive’s Iowa location from 1999 to 2001.





Mr. Powell holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Morningside University and an M.B.A. from Drake University.







About LKQ Corporation







LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.







Forward Looking Statements







Statements and information in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of such Act.





Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our outlook, guidance, expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions and strategies. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including those identified below. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from the events or results predicted or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, changes in our cash position or cash requirements for other purposes, fluctuations in the price of our common stock, general market conditions, and stockholder response to the repurchase program; and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including those disclosed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available on our investor relations website at lkqcorp.com and on the SEC website at sec.gov.







Contact







Joseph P. Boutross





LKQ Corporation





Vice President, Investor Relations





(312) 621-2793





jpboutross@lkqcorp.com







Media:







Mahmoud Siddig / Joseph Sala





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449



