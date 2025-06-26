LKQ Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

LKQ Corporation will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

LKQ Corporation will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 24, 2025. Following this release, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, where senior management will discuss the results. Interested participants can join the call by dialing the specified numbers and using the provided conference ID. The event will also be available via audio webcast on the company's Investor Relations website, with replays accessible by phone and online for a limited time thereafter. LKQ Corporation is a leading supplier of alternative and specialty parts for vehicles, operating in North America, Europe, and Taiwan.

Potential Positives

LKQ Corporation is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call with senior management, providing a direct opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company's performance.

The availability of a webcast and slide presentation allows for broader audience participation and engagement with the company's financial results.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will LKQ Corporation release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

LKQ Corporation will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025.

How can I access LKQ's financial results conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 470-1428 in the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 internationally.

What time is LKQ's conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2025.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available by telephone and on LKQ's website until July 31, 2025.

What services does LKQ Corporation provide?

LKQ Corporation provides alternative and specialty parts for repairing and accessorizing automobiles and other vehicles.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LKQ Insider Trading Activity

$LKQ insiders have traded $LKQ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK P ZARCONE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $2,238,719 .

. JUSTIN L JUDE (President and CEO) purchased 2,708 shares for an estimated $100,178

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LKQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $LKQ stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ANTIOCH, Tenn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025.







Conference Call Details







LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on July 24, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) with members of senior management to discuss the Company's results. To access the investor conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428. International access to the call may be obtained by dialing (404) 975-4839. The investor conference call will require you to enter conference ID: 409932.







Webcast and Presentation Details







The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at (



www.lkqcorp.com



) in the Investor Relations section.





A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone at (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 for international calls. The telephone replay will require you to enter conference ID: 696574. An online replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website. Both formats of replay will be available through July31, 2025. Please allow approximately two hours after the live presentation before attempting to access the replay.







About LKQ Corporation







LKQ Corporation (



www.lkqcorp.com



) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.







Contact







Joseph P. Boutross





LKQ Corporation





Vice President, Investor Relations





(312) 621-2793





jpboutross@lkqcorp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.