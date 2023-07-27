News & Insights

Markets
LKQ

LKQ Corp. Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

July 27, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) said, for full year 2023, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.90 to $4.10, revised from prior guidance range of $3.90 to $4.20. Organic revenue growth for parts and services are now expected in a range of 6.0% to 7.5%, revised from previous guidance range of 6.0% to 8.0%.

Rick Galloway, CFO, said, "The Wholesale - North America and Europe segments continue to perform ahead of expectations and are mitigating softness in our Specialty segment. However, continued effects from falling commodity prices and higher interest expense are driving changes to our prior EPS guidance range."

Net income for the second quarter was $281 million compared to $420 million for the same period in 2022. Earnings per share was $1.05 compared to $1.49. On an adjusted basis, net income was $291 million compared to $307 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.09, flat with last year.

Revenue for the second quarter was $3.4 billion, an increase of 3.2%. Parts and services organic revenue increased 4.8%, for the quarter.

On July 25, 2023, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock, payable on August 31, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

The company noted that the Uni-Select acquisition is on track to close on or around August 1, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LKQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.