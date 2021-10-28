LKQ Corp. Raises 2021 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Thursday, LKQ Corporation (LKQ) increased its full year 2021 outlook. In the quarter, the company recorded the highest third quarter EPS and segment EBITDA margin in its history.

For 2021, the company now expects EPS in the range of $3.48 to $3.58; adjusted EPS in the range of $3.78 to $3.88; and free cash flow in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.68. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Previously, the company projected earnings per share in the range of $3.23 to $3.43; adjusted EPS in the range of $3.55 to $3.75; and free cash flow in the range of $0.95 billion to $1.05 billion.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.02 compared to $0.75, prior year, a 36.0% increase. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.86, for the quarter.

Net income was $284 million compared to $193 million, last year, an increase of 46.8%. Earnings per share was $0.96 compared to $0.64.

Revenue was $3.3 billion, an increase of 8.2% as compared to $3.0 billion, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.28 billion, for the quarter.

