Markets
LKQ

LKQ Corp. Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) reported adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of $0.75 compared to $0.61 for the same period of 2019, a 23.0% increase. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the third quarter was $3.0 billion, a decrease of 3.2% as compared to $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Parts and services organic revenue decreased 4.5% year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.95 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LKQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular