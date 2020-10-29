LKQ Corp. Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) reported adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of $0.75 compared to $0.61 for the same period of 2019, a 23.0% increase. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the third quarter was $3.0 billion, a decrease of 3.2% as compared to $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Parts and services organic revenue decreased 4.5% year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.95 billion, for the quarter.

