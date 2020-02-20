LKQ Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $140.39 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $36.05 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $167.08 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.01 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $167.08 Mln. vs. $151.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $3.01 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.