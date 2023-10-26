LKQ Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $208 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $231 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $3.568 billion from $3.104 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $208 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $3.568 Bln vs. $3.104 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.68 to $3.82

