LKQ Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $262 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $284 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $266 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $3.10 billion from $3.30 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $262 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.30 Bln last year.

