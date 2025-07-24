LKQ Corp Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $192 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $225 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $3.64 billion from $3.71 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.30

