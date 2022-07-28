LKQ Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $420 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $305 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $307 M or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.34 billion from $3.44 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $420 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 to $4.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.