LKQ Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $118.79 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $150.56 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $161.45 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.1% to $2.63 billion from $3.25 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $161.45 Mln. vs. $204.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $2.63 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.

