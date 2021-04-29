LKQ Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $265.91 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $145.14 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $286.02 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.17 billion from $3.00 billion last year.

LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $286.02 Mln. vs. $176.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $3.17 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.20

