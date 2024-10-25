LKQ Corp. price target lowered to $48 from $50 at Baird

Baird analyst Craig Kennison lowered the firm’s price target on LKQ Corp. (LKQ) to $48 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they met expectations but lowered guidance. Baird said they like the stock for value investors noting an 8.5% FCF yield and 3.2% dividend yield, and note potential for a re-rating as management streamlines the portfolio.

