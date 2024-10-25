LKQ Corp. price target lowered to $48 from $50 at Baird

Baird analyst Craig Kennison lowered the firm’s price target on LKQ Corp. (LKQ) to $48 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they met expectations but lowered guidance. Baird said they like the stock for value investors noting an 8.5% FCF yield and 3.2% dividend yield, and note potential for a re-rating as management streamlines the portfolio.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LKQ:
- SPY ETF Update, 10/25/2024
- LKQ Corp. to increase stock repurchase program by $1B
- LKQ Corp. reports Q3 adjusted EPS 88c, consensus 89c
- LKQ Corp. lowers FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.38-$3.52 from $3.50-$3.70
- VOO ETF Update, 10/23/2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.