LKQ Corp. price target lowered to $48 from $50 at Baird

October 25, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

Baird analyst Craig Kennison lowered the firm’s price target on LKQ Corp. (LKQ) to $48 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they met expectations but lowered guidance. Baird said they like the stock for value investors noting an 8.5% FCF yield and 3.2% dividend yield, and note potential for a re-rating as management streamlines the portfolio.

