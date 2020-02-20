LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

LKQ Corporation LKQ reported adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The bottom line also increased 13% year over year. Higher year-over-year revenues from the North American segment led to this outperformance.

Quarterly revenues came in at 3,009 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,015 million. However, the top line increased from the year-ago level of $3,002 million. The company witnessed 0.9% organic revenue growth in parts and services. Revenue growth from acquisitions was 0.2% year on year.

Segment Highlights

Revenues from the North American unit totaled $1,283 million, up 2.3% year over year. EBITDA from the segment came in at $179.96 million, up from the year-ago figure of $153.38 million.

Revenues from the European segment totaled $1,425 million, down 0.14% year over year. EBITDA from the segment came in at $107.93 million, up 0.93% year over year.

Revenues and EBITDA from the Specialty segment came in at $303.35 million and $25.39 million, down from the year-ago figure of $322.95 million and $27.55 million, respectively.

Financial Position

LKQ Corp had cash and cash equivalents of $523.02 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt amounted to $3,715 million. Its debt-to-capital ratio stands at 44.46%. At the end of fourth-quarter 2019, the company generated net cash of $98.86 million from operations, lower than the $189.57 million witnessed in the comparable year-ago period. The company generated negative free cash flow of $1.31 million in the quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $111.3 million.

2020 Outlook

For 2020, LKQ Corp forecasts adjusted diluted EPS of $2.46-$2.58. Organic revenue growth for parts & services is projected at 0.5-2.5% and adjusted net income is estimated to be $757-$793 million. Capex is anticipated to lie in the range of $250 million to $300 million, and cash flow from operations is forecast in the band of $1-$1.5 billion.

