LKQ Corp. to increase stock repurchase program by $1B

LKQ Corp. (LKQ) announced that its board of directors has authorized a $1B increase and a one-year extension to its stock repurchase program, raising the aggregate authorization under the program to $4.5B and authorizing repurchases through October 25, 2026. Since initiating the stock repurchase program in late October 2018, the company has repurchased approximately 62M shares of its common stock for a total of $2.7B through September 30.

