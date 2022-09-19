LKQ Appoints Rick Galloway As SVP, CFO; Varun Laroyia Named CEO And Managing Director Of LKQ Europe

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ), a provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, announced Monday that Varun Laroyia, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LKQ Europe, effective immediately.

Rick Galloway, Chief Financial Officer of LKQ's Wholesale - North America and Self Service segments, has been appointed as LKQ's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Laroyia succeeds Arnd Franz, who is leaving the company to join Mahle Group as its Chief Executive Officer, where he spent 18 years prior to joining LKQ Europe.

Laroyia has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of LKQ since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions business, following CBRE's acquisition of the GWS business from Johnson Controls Inc.

Galloway has served as Chief Financial Officer of LKQ's Wholesale - North America and Self Service segments since 2019.

