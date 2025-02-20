$LKNCY Earnings Results: $LKNCY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$LKNCY ($LKNCY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.91 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $2.68. The company also reported revenue of $9,567,318,475, beating estimates of $1,408,135,042 by $8,159,183,433.
$LKNCY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LKNCY stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KNOTT DAVID M JR removed 100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,649,000
- FRANCHISE CAPITAL LTD added 5,960 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,993
- EMC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 4,838 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,191
- MFA WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,505
- RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 310 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,957
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. removed 18 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $476
- STRENGTHENING FAMILIES & COMMUNITIES, LLC removed 9 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $238
