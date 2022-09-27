LKFN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.35, changing hands as low as $73.77 per share. Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LKFN's low point in its 52 week range is $64.05 per share, with $85.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.13.

