LKFN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.72, changing hands as low as $42.85 per share. Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LKFN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.49 per share, with $50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.00.

