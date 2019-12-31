LKCM Headwater To Acquire Gexpro Services Business From Rexel - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LKCM Headwater Investments, a US-based private investment firm, has agreed to acquire the Gexpro Services business from Rexel. Gexpro Services, which was acquired by Rexel as part of the GE Supply acquisition completed in August 2006, specializes in providing integrated customized supply chain solutions centered around C-Part products primarily to high specification OEM industries.

Patrick Berard, CEO of Rexel, said: "This divestment, which follows a disposal program of 650 million euros in 2017 and 2018, is in line with our strategy aiming at optimizing our portfolio with targeted divestments or acquisitions, to continue refocusing on our core business and create further value."

