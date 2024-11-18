News & Insights

L.K. Technology Holdings to Discuss Interim Results and Dividends

November 18, 2024 — 11:10 pm EST

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0558) has released an update.

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 29, 2024, to discuss its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider the potential payment of an interim dividend. This announcement could impact investor sentiment and stock movements as stakeholders await decisions on the company’s financial performance and dividend policy.

