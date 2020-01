LIZHI prices IPO at $11, the low end of the range

LIZHI, an interactive audio-streaming platform for user-generated content in China, raised $45 million by offering 4.1 million shares at $11, the low end of the range of $11 to $13. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $503 million and an enterprise value of $445 million. LIZHI plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LIZI. Citi, Haitong International, AMTD Global Markets, Needham & Co. and Tiger Brokers acted as lead managers on the deal.

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.