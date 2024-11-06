News & Insights

Lizeng Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in LCL Resources

November 06, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

Lizeng Pty Ltd has increased its stake in LCL Resources Limited, boosting its voting power from 12.14% to 14.75%. This change in interest reflects Lizeng’s growing influence and investment in the company, potentially impacting future shareholder decisions. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this shift in voting power could affect LCL Resources’ strategic direction.

