Liz Truss to run for next UK PM - the Telegraph

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has launched her leadership bid to serve as Britain's next prime minister, replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to an op-ed in The Telegraph on Sunday.

"I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative," the UK Conservative lawmaker wrote in The Telegraph.

