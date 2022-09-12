Liz Truss decides against sacking Simon Case as UK's top civil servant - The Times

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to retain Simon Case as her cabinet secretary after a backlash over the sacking of another senior civil servant, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Truss had been planning to sack Case and replace him with James Bowler, the permanent secretary at the Department for International Trade, the report said.

She is now likely to retain Case for the long term after the top official impressed her during talks about forming her new government and played a critical role in designing her 150 billion pounds ($175 billion) energy package, the report added.

($1 = 0.8553 pounds)

