Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-backed Hageman, NBC News project

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Representative Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, lost the Republican Party primary to run again for Congress to Harriet Hageman, a lawyer endorsed by the former president, NBC News projected on Tuesday.

Cheney, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, has held the seat since 2017 but attracted Trump's ire after voting for his impeachment last year and playing a leading role on the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

