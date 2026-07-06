Lixte Completes Rebrand To NOMAD Power Solutions; Starts Trading As NMAD

(RTTNews) - NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (NMAD), formerly Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT), announced on Monday the completion of its corporate name change.

The new name, NOMAD Power Solutions, reflects the company's strategic transition to an AI energy infrastructure equipment and services platform following its acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems.

The company's common stock began trading under the new ticker NMAD on the Nasdaq on Monday, replacing the old ticker LIXT.

NOMAD provides mobile, utility-grade battery energy storage systems for AI-driven applications, hyperscale data centres, utilities, industrial operators, government agencies, and critical infrastructure providers through equipment sales, rentals, and Energy-as-a-Service offerings.

The company no longer plans to operate in its legacy life sciences market and is exploring options for a sale or merger of those assets.

Lixte shares are currently trading at $7.21.

NMAD is currently trading at $7.06.

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