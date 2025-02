LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. Withdraws Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings withdraws its SEC registration statement for a public offering, citing changed plans.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has announced the withdrawal of its Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the SEC, originally filed in October 2024, as it will not pursue a public offering at this time. The Registration Statement was never declared effective, and no securities were sold in connection with it. LIXTE focuses on cancer drug development and is currently advancing its lead clinical product, LB-100, a PP2A inhibitor that shows promise in improving patient outcomes during chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The company is engaged in proof-of-concept clinical trials and operates in a unique area of cancer biology known as activation lethality, supported by a robust patent portfolio. The announcement includes typical forward-looking statements, cautioning that results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The withdrawal of the Registration Statement signals a strategic decision by LIXTE to reassess its financial strategy without the pressure of a public offering, which could be seen as a positive move for long-term stability.

LIXTE’s lead clinical candidate, LB-100, is noted to be well-tolerated in patients and shows promise in enhancing cancer treatment outcomes, indicating potential for future growth and success.

The company has a comprehensive patent portfolio and operates in a novel field of cancer treatment — activation lethality — suggesting a competitive edge in the pharmaceutical market.

Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress, reflecting ongoing research efforts and potential pathways for advancements in cancer therapies.

Potential Negatives

The withdrawal of the Registration Statement indicates a reversal of plans for a public offering, which could signal financial instability or lack of investor interest.

The fact that the registration was never declared effective suggests the company may be struggling to meet the SEC's requirements for such offerings, raising concerns about its regulatory compliance.

FAQ

What did LIXTE announce on February 10, 2025?

LIXTE announced the withdrawal of its Registration Statement on Form S-1 for a public offering with the SEC.

Why did LIXTE withdraw its Registration Statement?

The company decided not to pursue a public offering at this time, despite the Registration Statement not being effective.

Is LIXTE currently selling any securities?

No, LIXTE has not sold any securities related to the Registration Statement since it has not been declared effective.

What is LB-100 and its significance?

LB-100 is LIXTE's lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, showing potential to improve cancer therapy outcomes through its unique mechanism.

Where can I find more information about LIXTE?

Additional information about LIXTE can be found on their official website at www.lixte.com.

$LIXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LIXT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





PASADENA, CALIF., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc





. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) (





Nasdaq: LIXT





and LIXTW), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has filed a request for withdrawal with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-282781), as amended, originally filed on October 23, 2024 (the “Registration Statement”), as the Company no longer intends to pursue a public offering under the Registration Statement at this time. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with the offering described in the Registration Statement.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s common stock or any securities, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities mentioned in the press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of such any state or jurisdiction.







About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.











LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.





is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity



.



Based on extensive published preclinical data, LB-100 has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients undergoing various chemotherapies or immunotherapies. LIXTE's new approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are in progress. LB-100 is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at





www.lixte.com







.









Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer











This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities, including the continuing development of proprietary compounds, the planning, funding, coordination and potential results of clinical trials, the patent and legal costs to protect and maintain the Company's intellectual property worldwide, and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.





The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.





Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at





https://www.sec.gov







.



The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For more information about LIXTE, contact:







info@lixte.com









General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533





or





PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations









pwinvestor@pondel.com









Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962



