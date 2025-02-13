LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. Completes Registered Direct Offering and Private Placement Raising Approximately $1.05 Million

LIXTE Biotechnology completed a direct offering of 434,784 shares at $2.415 each, raising approximately $1,050,000 for corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. announced the completion of a registered direct offering of 434,784 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.415 per share, generating approximately $1,050,000 in gross proceeds. Additionally, the company issued unregistered warrants for the same number of shares with an exercise price of $2.29, valid for five years. The proceeds will be used for working capital and corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. served as the exclusive placement agent for the offering, which was conducted under an effective registration statement with the SEC. LIXTE is focused on developing innovative cancer therapies, particularly its lead drug candidate, LB-100, which shows potential in enhancing cancer treatment outcomes.

Potential Positives

The company closed a registered direct offering, raising approximately $1,050,000, which can enhance its financial stability.

The issuance of unregistered warrants may provide potential for additional funding through future exercises, increasing the company's capital.

LIXTE Biotechnology is advancing cancer drug development with its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, indicating strong potential for future growth and innovation in the medical field.

Potential Negatives

The company raised approximately $1,050,000 through a registered direct offering, which may indicate limited access to capital and potential financial struggles.

The issuance of unregistered warrants for additional shares at a lower exercise price could lead to further dilution of existing shareholders, impacting their investment value.

The necessity to use the net proceeds for "working capital and other general corporate purposes" raises concerns about the company's current financial stability and ability to fund its operations effectively.

FAQ

What recent financial offering did LIXTE Biotechnology complete?

LIXTE completed a registered direct offering for 434,784 shares at $2.415 each, generating approximately $1,050,000 in gross proceeds.

How are the proceeds from LIXTE's offering intended to be used?

The net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

What is the exercise price of the warrants issued by LIXTE?

The warrants have an exercise price of $2.29 per share and are exercisable for five years.

Who acted as the placement agent for LIXTE's offering?

H.C. Wainwright & Co. was the exclusive placement agent for the registered direct offering.

Where can I find more information about LIXTE Biotechnology?

Additional information can be found on LIXTE's website at www.lixte.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LIXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LIXT stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PASADENA, CALIF., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT and LIXTW), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 434,784 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $2.415 per share. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company issued unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 434,784 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.29 per share and are exercisable for five years from the date of issuance.





H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.





The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $1,050,000, before deducting the placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The shares of common stock (but not the warrants issued in the private placement or the shares of common stock underlying such warrants) were offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-278874) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 23, 2024 and became effective on May 2, 2024. The registered direct offering of the shares of common stock was only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered in the registered direct offering have been filed with the SEC and be available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at



placements@hcwco.com



.





The warrants described above were issued in a concurrent private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.







LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data, LB-100 has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients undergoing various chemotherapies or immunotherapies. LIXTE’s new approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are in progress. LB-100 is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at



www.lixte.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the offering, the Company’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities, including the continuing development of proprietary compounds, the planning, funding, coordination and potential results of clinical trials, the patent and legal costs to protect and maintain the Company’s intellectual property worldwide, and the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential(ly),” “continue,” “forecast,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.





The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.





Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at



https://www.sec.gov



. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







For more information about LIXTE



, contact:



info@lixte.com







General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533





or





PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations







pwinvestor@pondel.com







Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.