Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. Closes $1.5 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings raised $1.5 million through a registered direct offering of shares to accredited investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has announced the successful closing of a registered direct offering, raising approximately $1.5 million through the sale of 974,026 shares of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants. The shares were offered at $1.54 each, with warrants priced marginally lower. The proceeds from this offering will contribute to the company's general corporate needs and working capital. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC served as the exclusive placement agent, and the offering was made under an effective shelf registration with the SEC. The company, focused on developing innovative cancer therapies, is progressing clinical trials for its lead compound, LB-100, which has shown promise in enhancing cancer treatment efficacy. Further details on the offering and the company can be accessed through the SEC's website.

Potential Positives

The company successfully closed a registered direct offering, raising approximately $1.5 million, which will support its general corporate purposes and working capital.

The offering involved the sale of shares of Common Stock at a price of $1.54 per share, indicating a structured financial approach to capital raising.

Proceeds will be used alongside existing cash to enhance corporate operations, potentially facilitating advancements in their cancer drug development initiatives.

The successful offering highlights investor interest, which may enhance the company's market credibility and support future fundraising efforts.

Potential Negatives

The company is raising only $1.5 million, which may indicate financial distress or a lack of investor confidence in its ability to secure larger funding rounds.

The offering price of $1.54 per share may imply that the stock is undervalued, potentially affecting investor perception and confidence.

The reliance on a registered direct offering suggests that the company may not be able to access better financing options through traditional means, indicating potential weaknesses in its financial strategy.

FAQ

What is Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing new cancer therapies.

What was announced in the recent press release?

The company announced the closing of a $1.5 million registered direct offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

Who acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering?

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC served as the exclusive placement agent for the registered direct offering.

How much was the public offering price per share?

The public offering price per share of common stock was $1.54.

What will the proceeds from the offering be used for?

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

$LIXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LIXT stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





PASADENA, CALIF, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of a registered direct offering with accredited investors for the purchase and sale of approximately $1.5 million of shares of Common Stock (or Pre-Funded Warrants).





The offering consisted of the sale of an aggregate of 974,026 shares of Common Stock (or Pre-funded Warrants in lieu thereof). The public offering price per share of Common Stock was $1.54 (or $1.53999 for each Pre-Funded Warrant, which is equal to the offering price per share of Common Stock sold in the offering minus an exercise price of $0.00001). The Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full.





Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $1.5 million. The transaction closed on July 8, 2025. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.







Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering. TroyGould PC acted as counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as counsel to Spartan Capital Securities, LLC.







The registered direct offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-278874) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on May 2, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at



www.sec.gov



. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 45 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10006, by e-mail at



investmentbanking@spartancapital.com



. Interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.







LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see



www.lixte.com



), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.









LIXTE’s lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE’s new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Additional information about LIXTE can be found at



www.lixte.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.







info@lixte.com







General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533





or





PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations



pwinvestor@pondel.com







Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962



