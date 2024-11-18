News & Insights

Lixiang Education Restructures Share Capital and Appoints New Auditor

November 18, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Lixiang Education Holding Co (LXEH) has released an update.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. has announced the outcomes of its recent annual general meeting, where shareholders approved several key changes, including the ratification of Audit Alliance LLP as the new independent auditor and a significant increase and reclassification of its authorized share capital. These strategic moves are expected to bolster the company’s financial structure and enhance shareholder value.

