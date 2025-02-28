Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Market Value Requirements

Lixiang Education has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum market value requirements as of February 25, 2025.

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd., a private education provider in China, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum market value requirements after receiving notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualification Department on February 27, 2025. The company had previously been alerted on August 29, 2024, regarding its failure to meet the minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement of $5,000,000 over 30 consecutive business days but has since maintained compliance for the necessary 16 consecutive business days, confirming a market value equal to or greater than the required minimum. Lixiang Education focuses on fostering students' development and ensuring their future success and well-being.

Potential Positives

The Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement, marking a significant stabilization of its financial standing.

The successful regaining of compliance eliminates potential delisting risks, enhancing investor confidence.

This compliance shows positive momentum in the market value of the Company's shares, suggesting improved investor support.

Potential Negatives

Despite regaining compliance with Nasdaq requirements, the Company previously failed to maintain the necessary minimum market value of publicly held shares, indicating a potential volatility or instability in its market performance.

The press release highlights the narrow time frame in which the Company regained compliance, suggesting a precarious financial situation that could raise concerns among investors about long-term sustainability.

The Company’s need to comply with stock exchange rules could imply that it is struggling to maintain investor confidence, which could affect its public image and share price moving forward.

FAQ

What did Lixiang Education announce on February 28, 2025?

Lixiang Education announced it regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum market value requirement for publicly held shares.

When did Lixiang Education initially fail to meet Nasdaq requirements?

The company was notified of its non-compliance on August 29, 2024, for not maintaining a MVPHS of $5,000,000.

What is Lixiang Education's market compliance status now?

The Nasdaq confirmed that Lixiang Education has regained compliance with its MVPHS requirements as of February 25, 2025.

Where is Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. located?

Lixiang Education is based in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, and offers private education services.

What are forward-looking statements in Lixiang Education's press release?

Forward-looking statements involve predictions about future performance and conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

$LXEH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $LXEH stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 95,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $393,113

VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 35,865 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $147,405

TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 25,738 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $105,783

XTX TOPCO LTD removed 12,785 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,546

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 23 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116

LISHUI, China, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or NASDAQ: LXEH), a prestigious private education service provider in China, today announced that on February 27, 2025, it received a letter from the Listing Qualification Department of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it had regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) as required by The Nasdaq Global Market set forth in Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) (the “Rule”).





On August 29, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a MVPHS of $5,000,000 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required under the Rule, and was given a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until February 25, 2025 to regain compliance. The staff of Nasdaq has determined that “for the last 16 consecutive business days, from February 4 to February 25, 2025, the Company’s MVPHS has been $5,000,000 or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule and this matter is now closed.”









About Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.









Founded in Lishui City, China, Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. is a prestigious private education service provider in Zhejiang Province. The Company’s education philosophy is to guide the healthy development of students and to establish a solid foundation for their lifelong advancement and happiness. For more information, please visit:



Safe Harbor Statement









This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the Chinese private education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.









For more information, please contact:









Siyi Ye





Tel: +86-578-2267142





Email:



irlxeh@lsmxjy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.