Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China

BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc's (Livzon) 000513.SZ1513.HK protein-based COVID-19 vaccine has obtained emergency use authorisation as a booster from the Chinese medical products regulator, the company said in a filing on Friday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

