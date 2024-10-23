Livzon Pharmaceutical Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group’s financial report for the third quarter of 2024 reveals a slight decline in operating income by 5.59% year-on-year, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 7.45%. The company’s basic earnings per share rose by 8%, indicating a steady performance amidst the challenging market conditions.

