Livzon Pharmaceutical Plans A Share Repurchase Strategy

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. is set to hold its 2024 second class meeting of H Shareholders on December 24, where a special resolution on the repurchase of A Shares will be considered. The A Share Repurchase Scheme outlines the purpose, price range, and other specifics related to the buyback. This meeting provides a strategic opportunity for shareholders to influence the company’s stock repurchase strategy.

