Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Plans Key Meeting for 2024

October 23, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. has announced its 2024 third extraordinary general meeting set for November 26, aiming to approve a three-year guarantee framework agreement with its subsidiary Livzon MAB and the utilization of remaining proceeds for working capital. Additionally, the election of Lin Nanqi as a non-executive director will be considered. Investors may find interest in these strategic moves as they could impact the company’s financial dynamics and governance structure.

