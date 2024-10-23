Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Plans Key Meeting for 2024

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. has announced its 2024 third extraordinary general meeting set for November 26, aiming to approve a three-year guarantee framework agreement with its subsidiary Livzon MAB and the utilization of remaining proceeds for working capital. Additionally, the election of Lin Nanqi as a non-executive director will be considered. Investors may find interest in these strategic moves as they could impact the company’s financial dynamics and governance structure.

For further insights into HK:1513 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.