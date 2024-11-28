Livzon Pharmaceutical to Discuss A Share Repurchase Plan

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has announced an extraordinary general meeting set for December 24, 2024, to discuss a special resolution on repurchasing a portion of its A Shares. This move could impact the stock’s market dynamics as the company outlines details such as the price range, type, and number of shares to be repurchased. Interested shareholders have the opportunity to vote on this proposal, which aims to strategically manage the company’s share distribution.
