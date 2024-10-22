Livzon Pharmaceutical Delays Circular Dispatch to 2024

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group announced a delay in the release of its circular detailing the 2025 Continuing Guarantee Support Framework Agreement due to the need for additional time to finalize information. The company now expects to dispatch the circular by October 24, 2024. Investors may want to keep an eye on further updates as the company navigates these procedural requirements.

