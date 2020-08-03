Livongo Health (LVGO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Livongo Health, Inc. LVGO is slated to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6, after the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 175%. Further, it beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 95.2%.

Q2 Estimates

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $84.3 million, suggesting growth of 106.2% from the prior-year quarter. The same for earnings per share is pegged at 1 cent.

Factors to Note

Livongo Health second-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in core Livongo for Diabetes solution. Substantial contributions from hypertension, weight management and behavorial health offerings might have acted as catalysts. In fact, per the preliminary announcement, the company anticipates revenues between $86 million and $87 million (up from the previously guided range of $73-$75 million).



Further, continued strong demand in the company’s pipeline, rise in member enrollment and new client signings might have contributed to the second-quarter performance.

Additionally, the company is expected to display favorable gross margin on the back of higher incremental margins from members who continue to stay on its platform.



Livongo Health has been witnessing higher adoption of both of its core diabetes offering and other offerings. Further, apart from expediting the adoption of Livongo for Diabetes in the self-insured market, the company has been successfully expanding into fully-insured and government markets. This might get reflected in the second-quarter results.



Further, expansion of strategic agreements with key channel partners include CVS Health and Express Scripts are driving sales across multiple conditions.



However, the Livongo Health may have experienced a rise in operating expenses, which in turn can weigh on its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: Livongo Health has an Earnings ESP of +124.99%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Livongo Health carries a Zacks Rank #3.

