Livongo Health (LVGO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Livongo Health, Inc. LVGO is slated to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 6, after the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 133.3%.



Q1 Estimates



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $65.6 million. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 4 cents.



Factors to Note



Livongo Health first-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in core Livongo for Diabetes solution. Substantial contributions from hypertension, weight management and behavorial health offerings are likely to have acted as catalysts. In fact, per the preliminary announcement, the company anticipates revenues to range between $65.5 million and $66.5 million.



Further, continued strong demand in the company’s pipeline, rise in member enrollment and new client signings might have contributed to the first-quarter performance.



In fact, per the preliminary announcement, the company has witnessed more than 620 launches that exceeded expectations.

Livongo Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Livongo Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Livongo Health, Inc. Quote

Additionally, the company is expected to display favorable gross margin on the back of higher incremental margins from members who continue to stay on its platform.



Livongo Health continues to witness higher adoption of both of its core diabetes offering and other offerings. Further, apart from expediting the adoption of Livongo for Diabetes in the self-insured market, the company has been successfully expanding into fully-insured and government markets. This might get reflected in the first-quarter performance.



Further, expansion of strategic agreements with key channel partners like CVS Health and Express Scripts are driving sales across multiple conditions.



Apart from integrating behavioral health into the Livongo platform, the company has partnered with telehealth providers in order to help its members in addressing medication changes, acute care or behavioral health needs with a medical professional through its platform.



However, the Livongo Health may have experienced a rise in operating expenses, which in turn can weigh on its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



What Our Quantitative Model Suggests



Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: Livongo Health has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Livongo Health carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks Worth a Look



Here are a few medical stocks worth considering as they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Haemonetics Corporation HAE has an Earnings ESP of +2.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.