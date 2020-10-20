Livongo Health (LVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livongo Health (LVGO) closed at $142.75, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital health company had gained 9.81% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LVGO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect LVGO to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 180%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.57 million, up 104.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $354.42 million, which would represent changes of +161.54% and +108.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LVGO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LVGO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 588.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.45.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.