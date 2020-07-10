Livongo Health (LVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livongo Health (LVGO) closed at $105.68, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital health company had gained 82.51% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

LVGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 97.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.33 million, up 106.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $328.77 million, which would represent changes of +66.67% and +93.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LVGO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LVGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.