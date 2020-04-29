Livongo Health (LVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Livongo Health (LVGO) closed at $41.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital health company had gained 47.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 15.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.74%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LVGO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $295.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.28% and +73.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LVGO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.