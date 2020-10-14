Livongo Health (LVGO) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livongo Health (LVGO) closed at $147.44, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital health company had gained 19.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.22%.

LVGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LVGO to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $95.18 million, up 103.99% from the year-ago period.

LVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $352.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +112.82% and +107.31%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LVGO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. LVGO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LVGO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2879.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.51.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.