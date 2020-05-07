Livongo Health (LVGO) - In The Pink

(RTTNews) - Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), a digital health company, touched a new high of $56.63 in early trading and is currently at $55.21, up 17.56%, following solid first-quarter financial results and a rosy outlook for 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company has reported a net income of $3.9 million or $0.03 per share compared to a net loss of $8.85 million or $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 is $68.8 million, up 115% year-over-year, driven by the continued adoption of the Company's Applied Health Signals platform.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $65.83 million.

The Company ended Q1, 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $218 million.

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the need for new virtual care delivery models, Livongo Health has been experiencing a significant demand for its services, which has lead to the Company raising its full-year revenue guidance for the year.

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company has forecast revenue to range between $73 million and $75 million.

Looking ahead to full-year 2020, the Company now expects revenue to be in the range of $290 million to $303 million, up from its prior forecast range of $280.0 million to $290.0 million.

We had alerted our premium subscribers to LVGO on April 24, 2020, when it was trading around $41. (Report titled "In Good Health…")

Please visit RTTNews Intelligent Investor to access the full report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.