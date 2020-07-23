Livongo Health (LVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Livongo Health (LVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $111.35, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital health company had gained 49.61% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LVGO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2020. On that day, LVGO is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 102.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.33 million, up 106.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $328.77 million, which would represent changes of +84.62% and +93.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LVGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LVGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

