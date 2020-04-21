Livongo Health (LVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livongo Health (LVGO) closed at $38.03, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital health company had gained 78.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 25.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LVGO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $295.05 million, which would represent changes of +51.28% and +73.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LVGO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

